Chance of mountain snow as cold front moves in
There is a strong chance for snow in the higher elevations on Tuesday.
Mountain snow is expected to begin accumulating in the northern Washington mountains, Cascade Crest and the higher elevations of the Idaho Panhandle.
The National Weather Service in Spokane said the region will see wide scattered rain showers and a possible rain/snow mix in the higher elevations.
Those heading across mountain passes should keep an eye on traffic conditions. Traction tires are advised on Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass.
We will continue to see precipitation with the cold front moving through the region. There is a chance for snow in the higher elevations and scattered rain showers elsewhere. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/fBdtOFYFLN— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 8, 2019
The NWS is also predicting up to four inches of accumulating snow possible in Craigmont, Nez Perce and Winchester.
