Central Washington wildfire mostly contained, all evacuations lifted

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 05:10 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 08:22 PM PDT

GRANT CO, Wash. - An update from the Grant County Sheriff's Office confirms the 243 Fire, near Royal City in central Washington, is 85 percent contained as of Friday. 

The fire grew to 20,380 acres, according to the Grant County Sheriff's office. It was first reported by several drivers near the Wanapum Dam Monday night. It's unclear what sparked it though investigators are working to determine a cause. 

As of  7:00 p.m. Thursday, all previous evacuation orders for people living near the fire had been lifted and all roads had reopened. 

Weekend travel and events at the nearby Gorge Amphitheater will not be impacted by the fire fight. 

