Central Washington wildfire mostly contained, all evacuations lifted

GRANT CO, Wash. - An update from the Grant County Sheriff's Office confirms the 243 Fire, near Royal City in central Washington, is 85 percent contained as of Friday.

The fire grew to 20,380 acres, according to the Grant County Sheriff's office. It was first reported by several drivers near the Wanapum Dam Monday night. It's unclear what sparked it though investigators are working to determine a cause.

As of 7:00 p.m. Thursday, all previous evacuation orders for people living near the fire had been lifted and all roads had reopened.

#243FIRE -- 6/6/19 at 5 p.m. Updated size: 20,500 acres Containment: 65%. Many crews are demobilizing. Some crews will remain overnight and tomorrow. This is very good news — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 6, 2019

Weekend travel and events at the nearby Gorge Amphitheater will not be impacted by the fire fight.

