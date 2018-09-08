Central Valley teachers agree on new pay raises
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Friday night, Central Valley teachers ratified a pay raise agreement that their union previously formed with the district.
The new contract, created Monday, got overwhelming approval from teachers. According to the Central Valley Education Association, 698 teachers voted "yes," 10 voted "no." That is a 98% approval.
Pay for entry-level teachers will increase close to 4 percent, from $41,930 to $43,018. Teachers with five years of experience and a master's degree will see salaries increase from $59,213 to $69,457, which is about 17 percent.
Larger raises will go to more experienced and educated teachers.
The Central Valley School District will review the agreement Monday and decide whether to approve it.
