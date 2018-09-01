Central Valley School District, Education Association continue contract talks

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Tension is rising in the Spokane Valley, where the Central Valley School District and Central Valley Education Association are in the middle of contract negotiations.

"Our teachers, our members are frustrated," said Wally Watson, President of the Central Valley Education Association.

"They are really frustrated that the Central Valley School District hasn't stepped up like other local districts and provided a competitive and professional wage," said Watson.

For the first time in district history, both sides have agreed to mediation to help reach an agreement.

The state supreme court ruling, referred to as the McCleary decision, gives millions of dollars to every school district in the state. It's up to each district to set teacher salaries with that money. The CVSD and the CVEA have been negotiating, off and on, since the spring.

"Currently, the McCleary money that is coming from the state is $6.4 million and our current offer on the table is $6.5 million dollars," said Marla Nunberg, Director of Communication for CVSD.

Watson believes teachers need more money to stay competitive with neighboring school districts.

Spokane Public Schools recently increased teacher salaries on average by 13%. The Mead School District is giving teachers there an average of 16% salary hike.

Nunberg said every district receives varying levels of funding, which could explain the varying levels of salaries.

"We want to get the best and brightest out of college. We want to keep our best and brightest in front of our kids," said Watson.

"We are hopeful through the process. Whether it's at the bargaining table or through the mediation, that we will come to an agreement with our teachers union," said Nunberg.

The district and union will meet again on Monday to resume contract negotiations. If an agreement can not be reached, a mediator will be brought in to help reach a resolution.







