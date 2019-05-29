Central Valley School District cuts 60 full-time teachers

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Similar to other Eastern Washington school districts, the Central Valley School District will be facing a budget deficit in the upcoming school year.

According to CVSD, they are expecting a $12 million shortfall for the 2019-2020 school year.

At the Central Valley School District board meeting on Tuesday night, members approved the cut of 60 full-time teaching positions.

According to Marla Nunberg, Communications Director for CVSD, "the board approved the modified education plan that included the recommendations that were made back in April."

There was no comment on other cuts that would be made to cover the deficit.

