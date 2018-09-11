News

Central Valley school board unanimously approves teacher raises

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 09:59 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 09:59 AM PDT

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - At a board meeting Monday night, the Central Valley school board unanimously approved an agreement reached between bargaining teams from the CVSD and its teachers. 

A tentative agreement was reached on Sept. 3, and ratified by the Central Valley Education Association on Sept. 7. In total, 705 union members showed up to the vote. In a overwhelming majority, 689 of them (or 98%) voted to ratify the tentative deal. Ten members voted no, six members abstained. 

Pay for entry-level teachers will now increase close to 4 percent, from $41,930 to $43,018. Teachers with six years of experience and a bachelor's degree will see salaries increase from $44,685 to $51,813 which equates to a 16% raise.

Larger raises will go to more experienced and educated teachers.

"It's a very competitive, professional, and sustainable salary for us," said Central Valley Education Association president Wally Watson. "That's what our goal was when we started out on this journey. And the district stepped forward and they provided that."

