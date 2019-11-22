Central Valley HS students can pickup belongings Saturday, after school activities canceled

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - All after school activities at Central Valley High School were canceled for Friday evening.

Class was canceled earlier in the morning after a shooting threat was found on a wall inside a school bathroom. The threat prompted a school-wide lockdown and students were escorted out of class.

All students were reunited with their parents and no one was injured. It is unclear who issued the threat, but the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating and intends to file charges.

Students who need to return to campus to pick up their belongings will be able to do so between 8 and 10 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Central Valley School District, no weapons were found inside the school.

