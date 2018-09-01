Central Valley Education Association fires back at district message

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - The Central Valley Education Association fired back Friday at a note sent to family's from the school district, discussing ongoing negotiations.

"This public communication surrounding our bargaining process is a distraction from our goal to bring a fair and competitive salary schedule to our members in Central Valley," the CVEA said in a post to Facebook Friday afternoon.

CVEA says it puts students at the center of everything, saying "We expect the District to do the same, but right now, they are not."

The union says the district has the money to provide pay raises because of the McClearly decision on the funding of basic education.

"We already have a teacher shortage in Washington," CVEA said. "Without competitive pay, we will lose our great teachers and staff to higher-paying professions and districts."

Earlier Friday, the CVSD superintendent sent out a note saying the district offered more than the McCleary funding gave, but that the CVEA didn't agree. The district said the two signs would be entering mediation next week.

School starts Wednesday in the Central Valley School District.