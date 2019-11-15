Celebrate National Bundt Day with a free cake at this local bakery
SPOKANE, Wash. - Friday is National Bundt Day and one bakery is celebrating with a special giveaway.
Nothing Bundt Cakes is hosting what it says is a Bundt Bash, during which the bakery will give away its celebratory confetti bundtlets to a select few at all of its locations. That includes the one on 29th Street in Spokane.
From 11:15 a.m.- 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Nothing Bundt Cakes will give away free cakes to the first 22 people in line... for an entire year.
Store management says it's a great way to get people in the bakery and trying the cakes.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Here's how to avoid a collision during big game mating, migration season
- Hayden man high on drugs threatened family with gun, deputies say
- Country music star John Rich to sign whiskey bottles in Moscow
- What one woman says the City of Coeur d'Alene did with the unclaimed money she found
- Celebrate National Bundt Day with a free cake at this local bakery
- Wonder Building set to debut new marketplace featuring local chef, baristas