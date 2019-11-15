News

Celebrate National Bundt Day with a free cake at this local bakery

SPOKANE, Wash. - Friday is National Bundt Day and one bakery is celebrating with a special giveaway. 

Nothing Bundt Cakes is hosting what it says is a Bundt Bash, during which the bakery will give away its celebratory confetti bundtlets to a select few at all of its locations. That includes the one on 29th Street in Spokane. 

From 11:15 a.m.- 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Nothing Bundt Cakes will give away free cakes to the first 22 people in line... for an entire year. 

Store management says it's a great way to get people in the bakery and trying the cakes.    

