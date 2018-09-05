CDC: Updated guidelines for concussions

SPOKANE, Wash. - As summer comes to a close, parents are gearing up for the back-to-school frenzy. For parents of children in contact sports, the worry of a head injury is very real.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released updated guidelines for concussions that both parents and doctors should know.

According to the new guidelines, even a minor head injury should be taken seriously.

Children six years and older that experience symptoms like headaches, nausea, or vomiting following a head injury should be seen by a doctor within 48 hours of the injury.

For children less than six years of age who may have more subtle symptoms, go see a doctor as soon as possible for a complete exam.

The guidelines also encourage close monitoring, re-evaluation before returning to full activity, and asking as many questions as possible when your child's health is at stake.