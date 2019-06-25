Ironman 70.3 still needs more than 100 volunteers

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Hundreds of thousands of people are about to flood the Inland Northwest.

Hoopfest festivities begin Thursday in downtown Spokane, with the massive basketball tournament starting Saturday morning. Over in the Lake City, the Coeur d'Alene Ironman 70.3 will happen Sunday. More than 2,500 athletes will swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles and run 13.1 miles.

Athlete check-in starts Friday when the IRONMAN Village opens at 12:00 p.m. in Coeur d'Alene City Park. The village will also be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday ahead of the all-day event Sunday.

Ironman 70.3 needs about 1,200 to 1,500 volunteers each year. Because it's such a busy weekend in the region, it can be difficult to find that many people. Event organizers said Monday they were still in need of more than 100 people to fill volunteer shifts.

If you can help, find more information here.

