CDA company recognized for pollution prevention achievements

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Esterline/Advanced Input Systems has been recognized as a Pollution Prevention Champion by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for its successful efforts to retrofit its factory floor lighting in its Coeur d'Alene fabrication facility.

This is the third time the company has been recognized as a pollution prevention champion.

In contrast to most pollution control strategies that manage a pollutant's effect on the environment after it has been generated, pollution prevention seeks to eliminate or minimize the amount or toxicity of wastes and pollutants before they are generated.

To qualify as a candidate for pollution prevention recognition, Esterline submitted an application to DEQ demonstrating how they had incorporated pollution prevention into daily operations by reducing raw materials or toxic materials purchased; hazardous or solid waste generated; water, energy, or fuel used; or air pollutants emitted.

The company has successfully reduced its electricity use through an LED lighting retrofit program that is estimated to save the company over 870,000 kilowatts-hours of electricity use per year. This is the equivalent of the energy used by 60 homes annually.

This retrofit will also reduces waste generation, as the lamps are anticipated to have a much longer operating life.