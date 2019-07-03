CDA businesses prepare for 4th of July

Coeur d'Alene prep for the 4th of July. Fourth of July preparations in Coeur d'Alene Fourth of July preparations in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - Thousands of people come down for the 4th of July weekend, which means the city has a lot to do to prepare for the big day.

"It gets really crazy in here. I love it. I love the volume," said Bryce Blair, Bartender at Iron Horse.

When it comes to prepping for the 4th of July, Blair knows it's better to be safe than sorry.

"Making sure our cooler is stacked full of liquor and beer and getting things ready to go," said Blair.

He's with just one of many businesses in Coeur d'Alene prepping for the big day.

"If you come to downtown at about 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., right after the fireworks, you're not going to be able to get into this place," said Blair.

If you plan on coming earlier in the day, there's no shortage of things going on in and around town.

"It's such a fun time where people come all day and they stay throughout the night. It's just so much fun," said Cally King, PR Manager at The Coeur d'Alene Resort.

It's an exciting time that has employees at the Coeur d'Alene Resort planning for months.

"January to February is when we really get going on finalizing a lot of the details. We try to get tickets live come March just because people are booking early with things," said King.

If you ask the locals, it's easy to see why.

"It's crazy down here. I mean there are hundreds, maybe thousands of people. I don't even know how many people come down here," said Thomas Thompson, Coeur d'Alene resident.

No matter what your interests are, there's something here for everyone.

"You can walk around with your friends and just go swimming and stuff," said Jenna Flerchinger, Visitor at Coeur d'Alene.

"It's become such a Coeur d'Alene thing, that no matter what part of town you're in, you'll find something fun to do as far as 4th of July festivities go. It's pretty fun," said King.

For people like Blair, that's what makes it all worthwhile.

"Meeting new people. Meeting people that come from all walks of life. That's probably my biggest thing about this job," said Blair.

The 4th of July festivities will begin at 10:00 a.m. Fireworks are scheduled to go off between 9:45 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

