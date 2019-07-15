CDA Air Expo returns for the first time in five years

CDA Air Expo CDA Air Expo [ + - ] CDA Air Expo [ + - ] CDA Air Expo [ + - ] CDA Air Expo [ + - ] CDA Air Expo [ + - ] CDA Air Expo [ + - ] Guests can tour a variety of aircraft from the 40's to today.

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - For the first time in five years, Coeur d'Alene Airport is hosting CDA Air Expo, in partnership with Resort Aviation Jet Center.

The event features a variety of aircrafts that span generations. Guests can tour historic World War II aircrafts, such as the B-17 and B-25 bombers. The cost is $15 per person or $25 per family.

There are a variety of food vendors, as well as a bounce house for kids.

Guests can also take flight in the B-17 or B-25. Tickets are available to reserve a seat at Flying Legends Tour's website.

The event is held from 10 A.M.-6 P.M. on July 20th and 21st.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.