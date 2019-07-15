News

CDA Air Expo returns for the first time in five years

Featuring aircraft from the 40's to today

By:

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 07:14 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 07:14 PM PDT

CDA Air Expo

Guests can tour a variety of aircraft from the 40's to today.

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - For the first time in five years, Coeur d'Alene Airport is hosting CDA Air Expo, in partnership with Resort Aviation Jet Center.

The event features a variety of aircrafts that span generations. Guests can tour historic World War II aircrafts, such as the B-17 and B-25 bombers. The cost is $15 per person or $25 per family. 

There are a variety of food vendors, as well as a bounce house for kids. 

Guests can also take flight in the B-17 or B-25. Tickets are available to reserve a seat at Flying Legends Tour's website.

The event is held from 10 A.M.-6 P.M. on July 20th and 21st. 

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS