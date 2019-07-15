CDA Air Expo returns for the first time in five years
Featuring aircraft from the 40's to today
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - For the first time in five years, Coeur d'Alene Airport is hosting CDA Air Expo, in partnership with Resort Aviation Jet Center.
The event features a variety of aircrafts that span generations. Guests can tour historic World War II aircrafts, such as the B-17 and B-25 bombers. The cost is $15 per person or $25 per family.
There are a variety of food vendors, as well as a bounce house for kids.
Guests can also take flight in the B-17 or B-25. Tickets are available to reserve a seat at Flying Legends Tour's website.
The event is held from 10 A.M.-6 P.M. on July 20th and 21st.
