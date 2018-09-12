CD'A piano bar holds 9/11 memorial

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO. - Tributes poured in all across the country Tuesday on the 17th anniversary of the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"It was surreal to me. I didn't think it was real," said Dan Schnatter, owner of NYC Piano Bar in Coeur d'Alene. As millions of Americans watched the terror unfold in New York city in 2001, Schnatter picked up his phone.

"Calling people. Who's okay? Who wasn't. We don't know who's missing, and so forth."

The New York native was hundreds of miles away and fearing the worst.

"I had friends, family - my father had friends and coworkers in the Trade Center, some who are no longer with us," Schnatter said.

17 years later, he still thinks about the thousands of victims - the moms and dads, and the American heroes who ran into the smoke.

"It really hit home. It's still tough to think about it right now."

Schnatter brought a slice of the Big Apple to Coeur d'Alene in July when he opened the NYC Piano Bar downtown. He organized a memorial service for the victims and first responders of the 9/11 attacks on Wednesday - more than 50 people and dozens of Coeur d'Alene first responders attended.

"We need to remember the heroes, not the villains," Schnatter said.

The memorial service continued inside the bar, where Schnatter unveiled a banner to honor the first responders who gave their lives on 9/11. Schnatter said he wants the memorial to be an annual tradition at his bar.

"17 years is 17 years, but we should always have top of mind awareness about this, and not to fear terrorism, but to cherish the freedom that we have in this country," he said.