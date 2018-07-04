Cd'A Fourth of July events Video

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Evidence of Wednesday's looming celebration was all over downtown Coeur D'Alene Tuesday. An estimated 20,000 people will line the streets for the annual parade - and the chamber of commerce is quick to spread the credit.

"Well, first and foremost - cooperation," said President Steve Wilson. "I gotta shout out the city. We couldn't do this without the city. We have city PD, city streets. City fire that really help us out in this event. City Parks have been wonderful."

The Sherman Avenue parade kicks off at 10 a.m.- followed two hours later with music in the city park and food trucks.

If you plan ahead - the Coeur D'Alene Resort has options for you as well.

"Down on our front lawn we're gonna do our annual steaks and sparklers event," explained CDA Resort's Cally King. "Kind of a fun- family fun-oriented event with lawn games and all kinds of great stuff, and of course our cruises which is everybody's favorite to get on the lake and see the fireworks - just right up and personal."

Those fireworks were being prepared today on a barge just west of the resort.

Because they're launched in the lake - it's hard to find a bad spot to take in the show.

"Front row seats to the best show in all of the Pacific Northwest, so, its really really wonderful," King said.

If you're concerned with parking - it's covered. All of the city lots are $20 a day and metered parking will not be enforced.

For information on CDA Resort options - visit CDAresort.com.