Catholic Charities women's overflow housing loses funding

Catholic Charities Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday, June 21, the City of Spokane informed Catholic Charities Eastern Washington that they will no longer fund the overflow sleeping services provided by House of Charity. Funding will end June 30, at which point Catholic Charities will fund the service for another two weeks.

Once this happens, fifty women will be unable to use the House of Charity as a shelter. The two weeks of internal funding are to help transition these women into the next stage. What that is, however, is up in the air. As it stands, they will have to return to the streets.

The City of Spokane also cut funding for the 24/7 shelter services in late 2018.

"Reducing funding for homeless shelter services again exacerbates the crisis we see every day, and, unfortunately, moves us farther away from the goal of solving homelessness." Catholic Charities said in a press release.

The City is currently in the process of building a second shelter downtown, which Catholic Charities fully supports, though it has not opened yet. The Volunteers of America are building a shelter, as well – designed to hold 100 homeless women. Their shelter is slated to open next year.

In the meantime, for the women who will soon face a transition back to the streets, their immediate future is uncertain.

