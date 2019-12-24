Catholic Charities opens new apartment complex for the homeless

SPOKANE, Wash. - For many people, the best gift this holiday season will be a new apartment building between State Street and Pacific Avenue.

This isn't just any apartment complex, however – this is another building by Catholic Charities that will house the chronically homeless in Spokane.

Many of us make our bed every single day and think nothing of it. Others, like Rebecca Wooten, haven't had a bed to sleep on in years, let alone a place to call home.

"I'm still overwhelmed with excitement right now," said Wooten, who was previously homeless.

I met a woman who just moved into her apartment last week. She says while bills can be tricky, she's excited to pay rent and have a new place to call home just in time for Christmas. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/QsPVp1dlpC — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) December 23, 2019

Wooten has been living on the streets of Spokane for the past two years.

"I said, 'I really don't want to die out here.'," said Wooten.

A few days later, she found out she had been approved to move into her brand-new apartment.

"Exactly a week before Christmas I moved right into it," Wooten said.

Catholic Charities opened up the Jacklin Haven apartments last week. Already, more than 30 people who were previously living on the streets now have a place to call home.

"We believe that the only way we are going to get folks out of homelessness is to continue to build housing for them," said Sarah Yerden, Director of Communications for Catholic Charities.

However, it's more than just four walls that make a place feel like home.

"We're bringing things to these people," said Mike Phalen, Volunteer with Catholic Charities.

APARTMENTS FOR THE HOMELESS: We previously introduced you to Mike Phalen, a volunteer for Catholic Charities who collects donations for the homeless. Today we saw those donations find their new homes at the brand new Jacklin Haven apartments. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/x97K72sDc6 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) December 23, 2019

Volunteers like Phalen spend hours sorting out donations and placing them into these empty apartments, so that the people moving in will have something to come home to.

"I already had a few things here that they supplied for me," said Wooten.

Little things that many of us take for granted, but for Wooten, mean so much.

Catholic Charities is always looking for donations. If you're interested in helping them out, you can learn more on their website or by giving them a call at (509) 358-4250.