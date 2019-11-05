News

Cat with serious infection treated at SCRAPS, now up for adoption

Posted: Nov 04, 2019 07:44 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS helped a poor kitty get much-needed medical treatment.

A man found the cat, nicknamed Fairydust, suffering from an infection that spread across her face. He brought her to SCRAPS, and their Hope Foundation, along with Emergency Pet Care gave her medical attention.

Fairydust now looks as good as new, and is now up for adoption.

