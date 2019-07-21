Cars slow down to avoid an accident and end up in a three-car collision

GRANT CO., Wash. - On Saturday, Washington State Patrol responded to a three-car collision on southbound State Route 243, about six miles north of Mattawa.

All three cars were driving southbound, with the rear car following too closely. When the front two cars slowed down near a different accident, the rear car slammed into the middle car, which slammed into the front car. There were minor injuries reported, and two of the ten people involved were taken to Kadlec Medical Center.

The rear driver was charged with following too closely, and the middle driver was charged for driving without a license.

All roadways remain open.