News

All lanes of Highway 195 near Rosalia re-open following car vs. semi crash

By:

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 03:59 PM PST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 05:02 PM PST

All lanes of Highway 195 near Rosalia re-open following car vs. semi crash

ROSALIA, Wash. - Both lanes on Highway 195, five miles south of Rosalia, have re-opened following a semi crash that blocked traffic on Tuesday.   

Washington State Patrol responded to the crash, which involved a semi and a truck.  

It is unclear how many people were injured at this time. 

 

 

Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation were on scene alternating traffic on Tuesday, but said the roads have since re-opened. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS