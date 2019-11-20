All lanes of Highway 195 near Rosalia re-open following car vs. semi crash

ROSALIA, Wash. - Both lanes on Highway 195, five miles south of Rosalia, have re-opened following a semi crash that blocked traffic on Tuesday.

Washington State Patrol responded to the crash, which involved a semi and a truck.

It is unclear how many people were injured at this time.

Update - SR195 MP60



Tow trucks have been ordered.



Use caution if traveling through the scene. pic.twitter.com/A0L46sugyH — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) November 20, 2019

Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation were on scene alternating traffic on Tuesday, but said the roads have since re-opened.