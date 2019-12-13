News

Car rolls on its side near Ash and Euclid

By:

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 12:42 PM PST

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 12:42 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - The right lane of N. Ash St. near Euclid is blocked after a car flipped on its side. 

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the collision. Spokane Police responded to the scene and are helping with traffic through the area. 

4 News Now is on scene working to confirm additional details. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS