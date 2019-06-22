News

Car crashes through window at South Hill YMCA, injuring multiple people

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 11:58 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 09:01 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The South Hill's YMCA is scheduled to re-open Saturday morning. A car crashed through the studio's windows mid-morning Friday, injuring multiple people and closing the branch for the remainder of the day. 

Though it opens 7 a.m. Saturday, the studio will remain closed and classes canceled until further notice.

 

 

 

 

A witness said a workout class was in session when the incident happened. 

The gym will be closed for the rest of the day. Gym members are still able to access facilities at other regional YMCAs. 

This is the second time a car has crashed through the YMCA's building in recent months. In November, a woman trying to park her car ended up going through the front window. She was not hurt and police said she was not impaired; the incident was an accident. 

KXLY is on scene working to confirm more information. This is a developing story. 

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS