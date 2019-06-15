Car crashes into Spokane apartment right above baby's crib

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is desperate for help after a car came crashing through their wall, just feet from their baby's crib.

Desi Standingrock said no one was in the room when the crash happened Wednesday evening, but her one-month-old son and six-year-old son were at home. The driver said he had an issue with his brakes and that caused the crash. Standingrock said he is cooperating with police.

Now the family is waiting for the apartment complex to clean up the mess. Standingrock said she's stressed about where to take her kids in the meantime. She and her boyfriend don't have savings for a hotel room and she said insurance won't cover anything right now.

"This is entirely unfortunate for us. I feel like most people don't have funds saved for situations like this," Standingrock said.

If you'd like to reach out to the family to help them, call 509-251-1476 and ask for Brad.

