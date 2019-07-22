19-year-old hit by vehicle near Athol

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho - A 19-year-old from Post Falls was hit by a vehicle on US-95 Sunday afternoon, according to Idaho State Police.

It happened about five miles north of Athol. Troopers believe Nicholas Eloe was trying to get something out of the southbound lane when he was hit.

Eloe was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center. There have been no updates released about how serious his injuries are. ISP said no one else was injured in the crash.

There are no longer road closures in the area.