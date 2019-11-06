Car and semi crash blocked lanes in Spokane Valley, now reopened
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A car and semi crash blocked lanes in the intersection of eastbound I-90 and Argonne Road on Wednesday.
Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash, and one person is reportedly injured. During their initial response, one lane of the off-ramp and a lane of Argonne was blocked.
This is a developing story.
