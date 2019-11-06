News

Car and semi crash blocked lanes in Spokane Valley, now reopened

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 03:21 PM PST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 03:59 PM PST

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A car and semi crash blocked lanes in the intersection of eastbound I-90 and Argonne Road on Wednesday.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash, and one person is reportedly injured. During their initial response, one lane of the off-ramp and a lane of Argonne was blocked.

This is a developing story.

