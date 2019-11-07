Car accident near East Wenatchee injures five people
DOUGLAS CO., Wash. - Washington State Patrol responded to another crash on State Route 28 near East Wenatchee that injured five people.
A driver was attempting to cross State Route 28, heading northbound, and pulled out in front of another car driving eastbound. The eastbound car could not slow down in time and struck the northbound car.
The driver attempting to speed across SR 28 was a 17-year-old, who was charged with second-degree negligent driving and no proof of liability insurance.
According to WSP, no drugs or alcohol were involved, and they have ruled the cause as obstructed view of oncoming traffic.
Four people were transported to Central Washington Hospital.
Previously, a fatal car accident occurred near the same spot along State Route 28 on Wednesday.
RELATED: WSP investigating fatal three-car crash near East Wenatchee
Previous Story
A little cloud cover paired with some sunshine for your Friday
Next Story
Top news stories to start your Friday, November 8
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Child injured in North Spokane hit-and-run tells his story
- Cannon Shelter opening date pushed back, shelter organizer speaks about controversy
- Mayor-elect Woodward reflects on campaign, looks ahead to what's next for Spokane
- Spokane honors veterans with tons of local events
- Influencing each other for the better; working to cut down on Spokane teen vaping numbers
- SPD Officer Lesser faces discipline for actions in violent arrest