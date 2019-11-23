Cannon Shelter almost at maximum capacity hours before opening

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane’s homeless lined the street on Saturday, eager for the City’s newest warming center to open.

The first floor of the Cannon Shelter is scheduled to open at 4 p.m., but shelter operators say they’ve already almost reached maximum capacity.

In a post to Facebook, Julie Garcia with Jewels Helping Hands said, “We are joyous about our opening and helping 30 people survive. It is heartbreaking to us that we aren’t able to help more people.”

Once fully opened, the shelter will be capable of fitting 120 people. But complications with meeting safety requirements have delayed the second floor from opening.

The City still needs to put in fire exit signs and replace a door, among other improvements.

In the meantime, the City said the first floor of the shelter can hold 49 people- staff included- with sleeping accommodations for up to 30.

