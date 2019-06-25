SPOKANE, Wash. - The League of Women Voters of the Spokane Area is holding a public forum for candidates running for office in Spokane.

The forum kicks off with candidates for mayor at 3 p.m. Candidates for city council in district 1 will follow, then candidates for the Spokane Public School board.

Here's a list of candidates participating:

Mayor:

Jonathan Bingle, Kelly Cruz, Shawn Poole, Ben Stuckart and Nadine Woodward

Spokane City Council District 1:

Tim Benn, Krys Brown, Michael Cathcart, Louis Lefebvre, Doug Salter and Naghmana Sherazi

Spokane City Council School District 81, Position 1

Nikki Otero Lockwood, Brian Trimble and Kate Randall Treloar

Spokane City Council School District 81, Position 2

Jenny Slagle

Kellilin MacFarlane

Luc Jasmin 11

Spokane City Council School District 81, Position 4

William Baxkley

Erin Georgen

Kevin Morrison

