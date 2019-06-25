Candidates for Spokane mayor, city council and school board participate in forum
SPOKANE, Wash. - The League of Women Voters of the Spokane Area is holding a public forum for candidates running for office in Spokane.
The forum kicks off with candidates for mayor at 3 p.m. Candidates for city council in district 1 will follow, then candidates for the Spokane Public School board.
Here's a list of candidates participating:
Mayor:
Jonathan Bingle, Kelly Cruz, Shawn Poole, Ben Stuckart and Nadine Woodward
Spokane City Council District 1:
Tim Benn, Krys Brown, Michael Cathcart, Louis Lefebvre, Doug Salter and Naghmana Sherazi
Spokane City Council School District 81, Position 1
Nikki Otero Lockwood, Brian Trimble and Kate Randall Treloar
Spokane City Council School District 81, Position 2
Jenny Slagle
Kellilin MacFarlane
Luc Jasmin 11
Spokane City Council School District 81, Position 4
William Baxkley
Erin Georgen
Kevin Morrison
