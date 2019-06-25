Calm today, weather system en route to shake up the forecast tomorrow

SPOKANE, Wash. - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Today should be calm and pleasant. Partly cloudy skies expected for most parts of the region.

Temperatures in Spokane expected to peak in the mid-70s today.

Changes are coming for tomorrow. A weather system pulling in tomorrow could bring potential thunderstorms and rain to the area. With that, could also bring opportunity for small hail and gusty winds to the forecast.

Rain showers are also possible overnight.

Wet weather may also trickle into our Thursday and Friday forecast.

Hoopfest weekend is looking dry and sunny. Let's keep our fingers crossed it stays that way.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.