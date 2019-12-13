Mead family creates 'Star Wars Inflatable Christmas Spectacular' and you can go this weekend

MEAD, Wash. - If you can't wait for the “Rise of Skywalker” next week, here's something that you won't want to miss.

The “Star Wars Inflatable Christmas Spectacular" is being put on by the King family in Mead. You might remember them from earlier this year, when they created a haunted house during the Halloween season for charity.

This time around there's nothing scary. Unless you think a 16-foot Darth Vader wielding a candy cane lightsaber is a bit frightening.

The Kings also have Star Wars music, a chance to meet your favorite characters – or not so favorite characters – and a projector show on their garage with images from the films for you to enjoy!

“We just enjoy a lot of geeky things whether it is a haunted house or Star Wars. We love the holidays and we also love helping other people. If there's a way we can combine those two together, we are all about that,” said the creator Kevin King.

It's free to come check out and take photos. The family does ask though, if you can to please bring a monetary donation for the Salvation Army or a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Those who give back will receive a special sheet of coupons to local shops and restaurants in town, some with a Star Wars connection. They'll also receive a special sticker.

You can check out the Star Wars Inflatable Christmas Spectacular Friday, December 13, Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 15604 North Freya Street in Mead.