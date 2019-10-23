Calling all mac lovers! The Mac & Cheese Festival is returning to Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're a mac and cheese fan -- and let's be honest, who isn't? -- you're going to want to make sure your calendar is free in January.

The annual Mac & Cheese Festival is returning to downtown Coeur d'Alene on Saturday, January 18.

Local chefs will bring their A-game and compete for the Golden Noodle Award. Patrons get to taste test those dishes and cast their vote for the People's Choice Trophy.

This year, the festival has a variety of different packages for every mac and cheese lover.

The Mac Pack includes 6 tasters for $25. For $10 more, you can add on eight beer tastings and a commemorative pint glass. If you are really trying to make the most out of your experience, opt for the VIP Experience for $50, which will get you access to the VIP lounge, free parking and more. ]

There truly is no wrong way to attend the festival.

Learn more about the festival and buy tickets here.

