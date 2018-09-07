Business owners celebrate re-opening of Monroe Street

Spokane, Wash. - The sounds of cars whizzing down Monroe Street are something business owners have been waiting months to hear.

Thursday, the City of Spokane announced the end to a construction project that started in April. The The $7.1 million project shuttering traffic through the area, despite the city's efforts to minmize impacts on businesses.

The slow down in traffic too much for antique shop Marilyn's on Monroe. The shop had to temporarily close their doors, according to owner Richard Acker.

"We'd been closed for four months because we tried to stay open in April and just couldn't get the business," Acker said.

Acker had a smile on his face as he carried out his open sign for Marilyn's on Monroe for the first time in a long time, on Thursday morning.

"I've seen more traffic here in the last ten minutes than I seen in five months. It's been awesome," Acker said.

Acker's business wasn't the only one that struggled while the city of Spokane slimmed the road down from five lanes to three, widened parking areas, added lights, and made so many other improvements.

Reminders of the burden of those updates still on display at some restaurants. One sign read "We survived. Thank you."

Despite the criticism shared by some businesses, Diamonds in the Ruff Dog Training owner Carol Byrnes knew Spokane was strong enough to keep her doors open.

"We actually decided to stay on Monroe because of the project," Byrnes said.

She trusted City officials, neighboring businesses, and Spokane residents to keep her doors open.

"Working together to support each other was key to really making this a thing. Plus, we have a lof of just neighborhood support," Byrnes said.

Meet on Monroe became a rallying cry. It was a message Byrnes proudly shared on her shirt during Thursday's grand opening ceremony.

As Mayor David Condon pulled the final barriers off of Monroe, the screech of metal on pavement cued that Monroe is back open and better than ever.

"We had to do what we had to do, but looking forward to the months ahead. Hopefully it's gonna be real good for us," Acker said.

There will be another community celebration Saturday, September 15. Activities for Cruise on Monroe begin at 10:00 a.m.