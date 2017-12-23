News

Business fire in north Spokane

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 09:35 AM PST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 03:16 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Firefighters responded to report of smoke emanating from the roof of Fantastic Sam's on N. Division St. by a drive-by caller. 

The building's sprinkler system activated before the fire was discovered and kept it contained to the area of origin. Fire damage was mainly limited to the roof above Fantastic Sam's.

A faulty neon light transformer caused the fire, but the entire structure was saved and loss was limited to Fantastic Sam's and two neighboring businesses.

