Business fire in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Firefighters responded to report of smoke emanating from the roof of Fantastic Sam's on N. Division St. by a drive-by caller.

The building's sprinkler system activated before the fire was discovered and kept it contained to the area of origin. Fire damage was mainly limited to the roof above Fantastic Sam's.

A faulty neon light transformer caused the fire, but the entire structure was saved and loss was limited to Fantastic Sam's and two neighboring businesses.