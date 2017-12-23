Business fire in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Firefighters responded to report of smoke emanating from the roof of Fantastic Sam's on N. Division St. by a drive-by caller.
The building's sprinkler system activated before the fire was discovered and kept it contained to the area of origin. Fire damage was mainly limited to the roof above Fantastic Sam's.
A faulty neon light transformer caused the fire, but the entire structure was saved and loss was limited to Fantastic Sam's and two neighboring businesses.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Firefighters assaulted by homeowner while responding to house fire
- Rathdrum man awaiting sentencing to spend holidays in jail
- Spokane Police arrest lower South Hill murder suspect
- Icy road conditions lead to fatal crash on US 195 near Pullman
- Woman killed after driving wrong way on I-90 through downtown Spokane
- Family of local boy suffering from rare disease looks to raise money for a cure