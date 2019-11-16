News

Bus service will soon offer $10 rides from Spokane to Seattle

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 02:32 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Looking to travel to the west side for the holidays? 

You’ll soon be able to catch a bus from Spokane to Seattle for just $10. 

FlixBus offers eco-friendly transportation in different cities all over the country, according to its website. Now, the company has extended its route to include a direct trip across the state of Washington. 

Bus rides begin November 21. The five-hour ride will depart from Spokane Station at 8:50 a.m.  and arrive at 6th Ave & Lane St in Seattle at 1:55 p.m. 

Flixbus is already taking reservations. CLICK HERE to book a seat. 

