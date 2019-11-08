Burn ban lifted in Spokane County

News

SPOKANE CO., Wash. - A stage 1 burn ban was lifted across Spokane County on Friday afternoon. 

As of 12 p.m. restrictions on all outdoor burning and the use of non-EPA certified wood burning stoves and fireplaces have been lifted. 

The region is still under an air stagnation advisory, so air pollutants may still pose a concern in some areas. The Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency said, therefore, everyone is encouraged to limit their burning if possible. 

