Burn ban lifted in Spokane County
SPOKANE CO., Wash. - A stage 1 burn ban was lifted across Spokane County on Friday afternoon.
As of 12 p.m. restrictions on all outdoor burning and the use of non-EPA certified wood burning stoves and fireplaces have been lifted.
The region is still under an air stagnation advisory, so air pollutants may still pose a concern in some areas. The Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency said, therefore, everyone is encouraged to limit their burning if possible.
RELATED: Current fire restrictions in effect throughout Spokane County
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Crews at scene of large mobile home fire in Airway Heights
- Power outage in north Spokane leaves hundreds in the dark
- The Plant Farm's annual poinsettia tours return this weekend
- I-976 measure could cost Spokane $3 million in revenue
- WATCH: New video shows arrest of man suspected of trying to kidnap boy at Hoopfest
- Beggs closing the gap in Spokane's race for city council president