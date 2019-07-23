Burn ban issued for Spokane County: Here's what you need to know

SPOKANE, Wash. - High temperatures, windy conditions and the potential for lightning are in the forecast for the Inland Northwest.

That means fire danger is about to increase, so officials have issued a burn ban for all of Spokane County beginning Wednesday, July 24.

But what does that mean for you? Here are the answers to some questions you may have:

What can I still burn?

You can still use your barbecue, patio warmer or outdoor fireplace (as long as it has a spark arrestor and a chimney)

Only approved fuels may be used: seasoned (clean and dry) firewood, briquettes, natural or propane gas

Fires in approved devices must be attended by an adult at all times and have approved fire extinguishing equipment nearby and ready.

Fires must be far enough away from other combustibles (at least 15 feet from buildings)

Burning is only allowed in safe wind conditions (no more than 7 mph)

So, what is banned?

All Recreational Fires – any outdoor fire without a chimney (campfires, fire bowls, and fire pits)

All Open Burning – any open burning of fields and yard waste is prohibited at all times.

What if I don't obey the ban?

Any person responsible for open burning could be charged with a misdemeanor and could be fined up to $1,000 or go to prison for up to 90 days – or both.

How long will the burn ban be in effect?

Until further notice. Experts will be watching the dry and windy weather in the forecast and lift the ban as soon as the fire risk is lowered to what they deem to be a safe level.