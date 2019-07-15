Brush fire burns five acres near Spokane Valley park

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Spokane Valley Sunday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from I-90 as the fire burned near Discover Place and Mirabeau Park just after 3:00 p.m.

The fire burned five acres before it was contained. Crews said heavy winds made it a challenging fire fight. Fourteen engines and command vehicles were used on the ground and two fire boss planes were used to make water drops from above, refilling from Newman Lake.

Spokane Valley Fire said it took about two hours to get the fire out but firefighters were on scene for several more hours to extinguish hotspots.

Spokane Valley Fire, Spokane County Fire District 8 and Washington State Department of Natural Resources all responded.

No evacuation orders were ordered. The fire cause is under investigation.

