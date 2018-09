SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire burning near the intersection of W. Trails Road and N. Spotted Road, in west Spokane.

A reminder that even though it is beginning to feel like fall, it is still dry! Tree here on fire, right along the road #kxly pic.twitter.com/cdhLleMbJ5 — Hawk Hammer (@HawkKXLY) September 15, 2018

W. Trails Rd. is down to one lane, according to KXLY 4's Hawk Hammer. Officials tell KXLY it's two to three acres and was sparked by a truck that caught fire on the property.

Firefighters say they believe it won't spread much larger than the current size.