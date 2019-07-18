Brush fire blocks northbound lane of 395 north of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire is blocking traffic in the northbound lane of SR 395 nine miles north of Spokane.
The brush fire is burning along the east side of the road.
Troopers from the Washington State Patrol are on scene directing traffic while fire crews work to gain control of the fire.
As of 12:25 p.m., Spokane County Fire District 4 Captain Russ Walker said crews are getting a hand on the fire. He said the fire appears to be about a half-acre in size.
