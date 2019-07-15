News

Brush fire and heavy winds burn five acres in Spokane Valley

By:

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 04:31 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 05:59 PM PDT

Brush fire and heavy winds burn five acres in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Spokane Valley on Sunday afternoon.

The fire has burned five acres of land, and crews are dealing with heavy winds. Six engines are on scene, two Fire Boss planes as well as Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The fire is burning at Discovery Place, by Mirabeau Park.

No evacuation orders are in place, and there is currently no word on containment.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS