Brush fire and heavy winds burn five acres in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Spokane Valley on Sunday afternoon.

The fire has burned five acres of land, and crews are dealing with heavy winds. Six engines are on scene, two Fire Boss planes as well as Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The fire is burning at Discovery Place, by Mirabeau Park.

No evacuation orders are in place, and there is currently no word on containment.

