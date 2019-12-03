Browne's Addition residents asked to move vehicles for leaf pickup crews

City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents in Browne's Addition are being asked by the City of Spokane to move their vehicles this week for leaf cleanup.

Now that most of the trees have lost their leaves, city crews are rolling out and picking them up to keep the streets clean and safe to drive on, as well as keeping them from clogging storm drains.

According to the City, vehicles parked on north-south streets between Riverside and Second Avenue/Sunset Boulevard will need to be moved on Thursday, December 5. East-west streets between Maple and Coeur d'Alene Streets must be moved on Friday, December 6. They will be in Browne's Addition starting at 9 a.m. both days.

They are asking residents to move their cars, as the narrow streets in Browne's Addition cannot fit parked cars and the large city vehicles at the same time.

For more information, you can visit the City of Spokane website and monitor the progress of their leaf pickup operations.