Bring out the heavy coats for near-record lows this week
SPOKANE, Wash. - An unusually strong Arctic cold front is bringing near record low temperatures and chilly northerly winds to the Inland Northwest for Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will bottom out in the teens with wind chill readings in the teens and single digits. Highs will struggle to get above freezing. The good news is that it will be beautifully sunny this week, despite the cold!
A very slow warming trend will not help much for trick-or-treaters. Start planning costumes that include a few layers!
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Previous Story
The politics behind Trump's Florida move are crystal clear
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Latest Wendle campaign ad uses Photoshop to distort opponent's body
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Latest Wendle campaign ad uses Photoshop to distort opponent's body
- Zags win exhibition game against Lewis-Clark State 116-61
- Coeur d'Alene candidates receive racist post card in the mail
- Yes, we still have to change our clocks for daylight saving time... but that could end soon
- Gonzaga's Brock Ravet out indefinitely, citing personal reasons
- Spokane Police officer denies sexual assault allegations, attorney says