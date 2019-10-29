Bring out the heavy coats for near-record lows this week

SPOKANE, Wash. - An unusually strong Arctic cold front is bringing near record low temperatures and chilly northerly winds to the Inland Northwest for Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will bottom out in the teens with wind chill readings in the teens and single digits. Highs will struggle to get above freezing. The good news is that it will be beautifully sunny this week, despite the cold!

A very slow warming trend will not help much for trick-or-treaters. Start planning costumes that include a few layers!