Bring a jacket today! It will be a warm Wednesday with possible showers & thunderstorms

SPOKANE, Wash. - Expect a warm Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees but chances of showers and thunderstorms around the region increase this afternoon.

For areas from the Palouse to Latah/Nez Perce/Clearwater/Shoshone counties, strong winds are expected this afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger Thursday and Friday before a warmer and drier weekend for Hoopfest.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.