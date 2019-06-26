Bring a jacket today! It will be a warm Wednesday with possible showers & thunderstorms
SPOKANE, Wash. - Expect a warm Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees but chances of showers and thunderstorms around the region increase this afternoon.
For areas from the Palouse to Latah/Nez Perce/Clearwater/Shoshone counties, strong winds are expected this afternoon and evening.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger Thursday and Friday before a warmer and drier weekend for Hoopfest.
