BREAKING: Suspect in Wandermere shooting taken into custody

Spokane County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with the Spokane Police Department located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect in the Wandermere shooting around 7 p.m. Monday.

According to Corporal Gregory with SCSO, the suspect was taken into custody following a short pursuit. The arrest was made near Monroe and Rowan in North Spokane.

The Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the case and at this time the name of the suspect has not been revealed. 4 News Now will update you as we learn more.

