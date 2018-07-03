One dead, two seriously injured after raft overturns on Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. - A raft carrying 12 people overturned on the Spokane River in the Bowl and Pitcher area.

According to Spokane Fire, two people have been seriously injured. One woman drifted almost a mile down the river, and was rescued by a Good Samaritan. The woman, who was from Colorado and was on a family trip, passed away from her injuries.

Spokane Fire Chief Schaefer says this is a tragic situation considering the rafting company seemed to have taken all precautionary safety steps. With the cold water and flow the river is unpredictable he says. The woman was from Colorado and this was a family trip #kxly pic.twitter.com/smOZgpGU52 — Hawk Hammer (@HawkKXLY) July 3, 2018

