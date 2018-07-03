News

One dead, two seriously injured after raft overturns on Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. - A raft carrying 12 people overturned on the Spokane River in the Bowl and Pitcher area.

According to Spokane Fire, two people have been seriously injured. One woman drifted almost a mile down the river, and was rescued by a Good Samaritan. The woman, who was from Colorado and was on a family trip, passed away from her injuries.

 

 

 

We have a crew on scene and will continue to update. This is a developing story.

