Police Chief: CDA shooting suspect ignored 15 calls to drop gun, shot at least 10 times by officers

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man shot by police in Coeur d’Alene City Park on the Fourth of July has been identified as Tyler Rambo. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, Rambo was listed in critical condition at Kootenai Health.

At a press conference on Friday, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said officers responded to reports of gunshots around 10:10 p.m. after the fireworks show in City Park.

Police identified Rambo as the suspect amid the chaos. White said they made over 15 calls for Rambo to drop his gun, but he ignored them. White said Rambo then turned to police and fired an additional round.

White said police had little choice but to return fire. Officers initially tried to deploy a taser, but it was ineffective.

White said it is unclear how many times Rambo was shot, but the initial report indicates he was struck at least 10 times. According to White, Rambo was shot with the type of pistol that all CDAPD officers routinely wear. After the shooting, officers recovered a revolver with two spent shell casings near Rambo.

White said officers were approached by another confrontational individual after the shooting. That man reportedly ran off and witnesses reported seeing him armed with a weapon. Police caught up to him and during an interview, he said he would take officers to where he ditched his gun. White said it is unclear what, if any charges, that man will face.

No officers or other bystanders were injured in the incident.

White said the police department moved their command post to Independence Point for the event this year based on interactions with a group of people that frequently cause problems in the area.

As a result, several officers were in the area at the time of the shooting and were able to respond quickly, White said. All police in the area on Thursday night were wearing body cameras.

Rambo has not officially been charged, but charges are likely following his release from the hospital. White said Rambo has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement.

