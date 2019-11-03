Brake failure propels car over edge of Colfax flood control channel

COLFAX, Wash. - Two people were injured when a car's brakes failed on Saturday, sending it through a chain link fence and into a flood control channel.

Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash near Canyon Street and Main Street in Colfax.

The driver, 20-year-old Tyler Davis, said he was driving westbound on Canyon Street when his brakes stopped working.

Unable to get the car to stop, Davis said he drove through the intersection and struck a telephone pole in the alleyway before driving through a chain link fence. The car then fell 15 feet into a concrete flood control channel, coming to a stop on its side, deputies said.

Both Davis and a passenger, 18-year-old Jesus De La Torre-Aguilar, suffered minor injuries.