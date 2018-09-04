Boy saved by Pulse Point app, mechanic gets special escort to preschool

SPOKANE, Wash. - If not for the Pulse Point app and a local mechanic, 4-year-old Nolan Garrison would not have started preschool today.

Nolan was born with a kidney disease. In 2014, when he was just about a month old, his grandmother noticed he was having trouble breathing and turned blue. She took him into a store, and asked the staff to call 911.

At the time, Spokane Fire has only recently begun using Pulse Point, an app which pinpoints emergency call locations. Down the street form the store where Nolan and his grandmother were, Jeff Olson, a mechanic, saw the 911 call on his app and ran to help. He was the first on scene, and began life-saving measures until fire crews arrived.

This day, four years later, was one that Nolan might not have reached without his family, his doctors and the people who helped save his life in 2014.

To celebrate, everyone showed up to send him off in style- all the crews who responded and Nolan's buddy, Jeff. He even headed off to preschool in a fire engine matching the ones on his brand new backpack.

Catch Nolan's full story tonight on KXLY 4 News.