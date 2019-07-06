News

One lane of WB I-90 near Mullan Trail Road back open after semi crash, fuel spill

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 09:31 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 09:53 PM PDT

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho - One lane of westbound I-90 near Mullan Trail Road reopened around 9:55 a.m. after a semi truck crash Friday morning. 

According to ISP, a driver was traveling eastbound on I-90 when his car lost a tire, which struck a semi driving in the westbound lane. 

The tire punctured one of the deisel tanks on the left side, causing fuel to spill across westbound lanes. 

ISP said a hazmat team and clean-up crew responded to clean the spill, which took just over 11 hours. 

There were no injuries resulting from the accident. 

 

