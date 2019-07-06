One lane of WB I-90 near Mullan Trail Road back open after semi crash, fuel spill

ISP A semi leaks fuel after a crash on westbound I-90.

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho - One lane of westbound I-90 near Mullan Trail Road reopened around 9:55 a.m. after a semi truck crash Friday morning.

According to ISP, a driver was traveling eastbound on I-90 when his car lost a tire, which struck a semi driving in the westbound lane.

The tire punctured one of the deisel tanks on the left side, causing fuel to spill across westbound lanes.

ISP said a hazmat team and clean-up crew responded to clean the spill, which took just over 11 hours.

There were no injuries resulting from the accident.

🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 Troopers are on scene of a semi truck crash westbound I90 at milepost 17 at Mullan Trail Rd. Both lanes of travel are completely blocked due to a fuel spill. pic.twitter.com/CyNdFDIuBS — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) July 5, 2019

